‘Never give up’: Zach Pack leader credits Jimmy Fund Walk with helping him beat cancer

Boston 25 is a proud media partner of the Jimmy Fund Walk to raise money for cancer research and is spotlighting some of the teams participating in this year’s event.

One of those teams is the Zach Pack, led by Zack Galvin, who has participated in the walk every year since 1997. In 2023, the Zach Pack surpassed $1 million dollars raised for cancer research.

“I’m most proud of that,” Galvin said. “I never set out to raise a million dollars, it’s just something that began to happen.”

Galvin learned about the Jimmy Fund Walk shortly after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s disease in 1996. Doctors discovered a tumor next to his heart they could not remove, so Galvin began an intense, months-long round of chemotherapy followed by radiation.

Galvin says he’s alive today thanks to a combination of miracles, donations, and the tireless work of doctors and nurses who guided him through his care. He began walking in 1997 to say thank you to those who walked and raised money before him.

“It was important to walk each year to thank the people who had raised money prior to my illness and had the drugs ready when I needed them,” Galvin said.

Since his own diagnosis nearly 30 years ago, Galvin says he’s seen tremendous progress in treatment and care. He says it gives him hope for others facing their own battle now.

“Never ever give up,” Galvin said. “We’re in a place where the science and the research is top-notch and a benefit to everybody.”

To learn more about the walk or donate, visit danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

