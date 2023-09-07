‘Never Forget’: Massachusetts to commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at State House

BOSTON — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and a number of memorial events are planned for Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives on the tragic day 22 years ago.

The commemoration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the State House front steps. The ceremonies will start with a moment of silence and reading of the names of the 206 victims of 9/11 who were Massachusetts residents or had ties to Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey will be presiding and additional name readers include Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and select Massachusetts 9/11 family members.

After the reading of the names, a formal commemoration will be held in the Massachusetts House of Representatives Chambers.

The event is presided over by Speaker Pro Tempore of the Massachusetts House of Representatives Kate Hogan, and hosted by Patricia Hoban (Sister to John Brett Cahil).

The ceremonies will feature speeches by Family Speakers Stephanie Holland and Mara Alvarado and include the presentation of the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Following the commemoration, a ceremonial wreath laying will take place at 1:30 p/m/ at the Massachusetts 9/11 Garden of Remembrance. The wreath laying will be presided over by Mayor Michelle Wu

The full program can be found here.

The full commemoration will be live-streamed using the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

