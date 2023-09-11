22nd anniversary of attacks: Read the names of 206 9/11 victims with Massachusetts ties

BOSTON — On Sept. 11, 2001, our country changed forever.
In the 22 years since then, our nation promised to “never forget” the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. Of the 2,996 victims, 206 of them either lived in or were from Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House on Monday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at 8:30 a.m. followed by a moment of silence.
In honor of the 22nd anniversary, here are their names. You can read the story of each victim by clicking on their name:
Stephen G. Adams
Gertrude “Trudi” Alagero
Anna S.W. Allison
Barbara Arestegui
Myra Aronson
Yaphet Aryee
Garnet “Ace” Bailey
Christine Johanna Barbuto
Mark Lawrence Bavis
Graham Berkeley
David W. Bernard
Mark Bingham
Jeffrey D. Bittner
Susan Leigh Blair
Kelly Booms
Carol Bouchard
John B. Cahill
Michael R. Canty
Christoffer M. Carstanjen
Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey
William Caspar
Swarna Chalasani
Stephen Cherry
Geoffrey William Cloud
Jeffrey D. Collman
Kevin Patrick Connors
Jeffrey William Coombs
John “Jay” Corcoran
Fredrick John Cox
Tara Kathleen Creamer
Thelma Cuccinello
Patrick J. Currivan
Dorothy de Araujo
Gerald F. DeConto
Manuel Del Valle
Gerard P. Dewan
Simon Dhanani
David DiMeglio
Donald A. DiTullio
Alberto Dominguez
Jamie Lynn Fallon
Alexander M. Filipov
John R. Fisher
Richard Fitzsimons
Carol Flyzik
Alan Friedlander
Paul J. Friedman
Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe
Thomas Edward Galvin
Douglas Gardner
Peter A. Gay
Linda Mae George
Edmund Glazer
Lynn Catherine Goodchild
Peter M. Goodrich
Lisa Fenn Gordenstein
Douglas A. Gowell
Andrew Curry Green
Donald Freeman Greene
Francis Grogan
Philip Guza
Paige Farley Hackel
Maile Hale
Carl Hammond
Christine Lee Hanson
Peter Burton Hanson
Sue Kim Hanson
Gerald Hardacre
Melissa Harrington-Hughes
Eric Hartono
John C. Hartz
Peter P. Hashem
James E. Hayden
Robert J. Hayes
Roberta Bernstein Heber
Edward R. Hennessy
Norberto Hernandez
Todd R. Hill
Cora Hidalgo Holland
Herbert Wilson Homer
John Nicholas Humber
William Christopher Hunt
Waleed Joseph Iskandar
Erik Hans Isbrandtsen
Aaron J. Jacobs
Ariel L. Jacobs
Jason K. Jacobs
Robert A. Jalbert
Gricelda E. Garo James
Amy Nicole Jarret
John Jenkins
Joseph Jenkins
Charles E. Jones
Jennifer Lynn Kane
Robin L. Kaplan
Robert A. Kaulfers
Richard Keane
Barbara A. Keating
Ralph F. Kershaw
Brian Kevin Kinney
David P. Kovalcin
Kathryn L. LaBorie
Judy C. Larocque
Natalie “Janis” Lasden
Robert G. LeBlanc
Dong Lee
Joseph A. Lenihan
Jeffrey LeVeen
Daniel Lewin
Sara Low
Sean P. Lynch
Marianne MacFarlane
Susan McAleney Mackay
L. “Neil” Mariani
Kenneth J. Marino,FDNY
Karen Martin
Joseph Mathai
Margaret Mattic
Kevin M. McCarthy
Juliana Valentine McCourt
Ruth Clifford McCourt
Michael Gregory McGinty
Thomas F. McGuinness
Gavin McMahon
Christopher Daniel Mello
Stuart Todd Meltzer
Raymond Joseph Metz
Martin P. Michelstein
Craig J. Miller
Antonio Montoya
Carlos Montoya
Laura Lee Defazio Morabito
Christopher M. Morrison
Brian Joseph Murphy
Mildred Rose Naiman
Shawn M. Nassaney
Laurie Olsen Neira
Renee Tetreault Newell
Kathleen Ann Nicosia
Jacqueline Norton
Robert Norton
Capt. John Ogonowski
Leah E. Oliver
Seamus O’Neal
Betty Ann Ong
Jane M. Orth
Marie Pappalardo
Robert Pattison
Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli
Todd D. Pelino
Berinthia Berenson Perkins
Jean Peterson
Dennis J. Pierce
Everett “Marty” Proctor
Carrie Beth Progen
Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo
Patrick J. Quigley IV
Jonathan C. Randall
David E. Retik
Vanesha Richards
Fredrick Rimmele, MD
Isaias Rivera
Waleska Martinez Rivera
Stephen L. Roach
Raymond J. Rocha
Laura Rockefeller
Jean D. Rogér
Philip M. Rosenzweig
Richard Barry Ross
Michael Craig Rothberg
James M. Roux
Jessica Leigh Sachs
Rahma Salie
Jesus “JR” Sanchez
Matthew Carmen Sellitto
Kathleen Shearer
Robert M. Shearer
Antoinette Sherman
Jane Louise Simpkin
Heather Smith
Dianne Bullis Snyder
Timmothy C. Stout
Edward W. Straub
Brian David Sweeney
Madeline Amy Sweeney
Kevin T. Szocik
Deborah Tavolarella
Leonard Taylor
Michael Theodoridis
Eric Thorpe
Alicia Titus
Amy E. Toyen
Daniel Trant
Jim Trentini
Mary Trentini
Tyler Ugolyn
Michael Augustine Uliano
Kenneth E. Waldie
Meta Fuller Waller
Stephen Ward
William Michael Weems
John J. Wenckus
Peter M. West
Maudlyn A. White
Candace Lee Williams
Christopher R. Zarba Jr.
