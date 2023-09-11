22nd anniversary of attacks: Read the names of 206 9/11 victims with Massachusetts ties

BOSTON — On Sept. 11, 2001, our country changed forever.

In the 22 years since then, our nation promised to “never forget” the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. Of the 2,996 victims, 206 of them either lived in or were from Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House on Monday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at 8:30 a.m. followed by a moment of silence.

In honor of the 22nd anniversary, here are their names. You can read the story of each victim by clicking on their name:

Stephen G. Adams

Gertrude “Trudi” Alagero

Anna S.W. Allison

Barbara Arestegui

Myra Aronson

Yaphet Aryee

Garnet “Ace” Bailey

Christine Johanna Barbuto

Mark Lawrence Bavis

Graham Berkeley

David W. Bernard

Mark Bingham

Jeffrey D. Bittner

Susan Leigh Blair

Kelly Booms

Carol Bouchard

John B. Cahill

Michael R. Canty

Christoffer M. Carstanjen

Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey

William Caspar

Swarna Chalasani

Stephen Cherry

Geoffrey William Cloud

Jeffrey D. Collman

Kevin Patrick Connors

Jeffrey William Coombs

John “Jay” Corcoran

Fredrick John Cox

Tara Kathleen Creamer

Thelma Cuccinello

Patrick J. Currivan

Dorothy de Araujo

Gerald F. DeConto

Manuel Del Valle

Gerard P. Dewan

Simon Dhanani

David DiMeglio

Donald A. DiTullio

Alberto Dominguez

Jamie Lynn Fallon

Alexander M. Filipov

John R. Fisher

Richard Fitzsimons

Carol Flyzik

Alan Friedlander

Paul J. Friedman

Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe

Thomas Edward Galvin

Douglas Gardner

Peter A. Gay

Linda Mae George

Edmund Glazer

Lynn Catherine Goodchild

Peter M. Goodrich

Lisa Fenn Gordenstein

Douglas A. Gowell

Andrew Curry Green

Donald Freeman Greene

Francis Grogan

Philip Guza

Paige Farley Hackel

Maile Hale

Carl Hammond

Christine Lee Hanson

Peter Burton Hanson

Sue Kim Hanson

Gerald Hardacre

Melissa Harrington-Hughes

Eric Hartono

John C. Hartz

Peter P. Hashem

James E. Hayden

Robert J. Hayes

Roberta Bernstein Heber

Edward R. Hennessy

Norberto Hernandez

Todd R. Hill

Cora Hidalgo Holland

Herbert Wilson Homer

John Nicholas Humber

William Christopher Hunt

Waleed Joseph Iskandar

Erik Hans Isbrandtsen

Aaron J. Jacobs

Ariel L. Jacobs

Jason K. Jacobs

Robert A. Jalbert

Gricelda E. Garo James

Amy Nicole Jarret

John Jenkins

Joseph Jenkins

Charles E. Jones

Jennifer Lynn Kane

Robin L. Kaplan

Robert A. Kaulfers

Richard Keane

Barbara A. Keating

Ralph F. Kershaw

Brian Kevin Kinney

David P. Kovalcin

Kathryn L. LaBorie

Judy C. Larocque

Natalie “Janis” Lasden

Robert G. LeBlanc

Dong Lee

Joseph A. Lenihan

Jeffrey LeVeen

Daniel Lewin

Sara Low

Sean P. Lynch

Marianne MacFarlane

Susan McAleney Mackay

L. “Neil” Mariani

Kenneth J. Marino,FDNY

Karen Martin

Joseph Mathai

Margaret Mattic

Kevin M. McCarthy

Juliana Valentine McCourt

Ruth Clifford McCourt

Michael Gregory McGinty

Thomas F. McGuinness

Gavin McMahon

Christopher Daniel Mello

Stuart Todd Meltzer

Raymond Joseph Metz

Martin P. Michelstein

Craig J. Miller

Antonio Montoya

Carlos Montoya

Laura Lee Defazio Morabito

Christopher M. Morrison

Brian Joseph Murphy

Mildred Rose Naiman

Shawn M. Nassaney

Laurie Olsen Neira

Renee Tetreault Newell

Kathleen Ann Nicosia

Jacqueline Norton

Robert Norton

Capt. John Ogonowski

Leah E. Oliver

Seamus O’Neal

Betty Ann Ong

Jane M. Orth

Marie Pappalardo

Robert Pattison

Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli

Todd D. Pelino

Berinthia Berenson Perkins

Jean Peterson

Dennis J. Pierce

Everett “Marty” Proctor

Carrie Beth Progen

Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo

Patrick J. Quigley IV

Jonathan C. Randall

David E. Retik

Vanesha Richards

Fredrick Rimmele, MD

Isaias Rivera

Waleska Martinez Rivera

Stephen L. Roach

Raymond J. Rocha

Laura Rockefeller

Jean D. Rogér

Philip M. Rosenzweig

Richard Barry Ross

Michael Craig Rothberg

James M. Roux

Jessica Leigh Sachs

Rahma Salie

Jesus “JR” Sanchez

Matthew Carmen Sellitto

Kathleen Shearer

Robert M. Shearer

Antoinette Sherman

Jane Louise Simpkin

Heather Smith

Dianne Bullis Snyder

Timmothy C. Stout

Edward W. Straub

Brian David Sweeney

Madeline Amy Sweeney

Kevin T. Szocik

Deborah Tavolarella

Leonard Taylor

Michael Theodoridis

Eric Thorpe

Alicia Titus

Amy E. Toyen

Daniel Trant

Jim Trentini

Mary Trentini

Tyler Ugolyn

Michael Augustine Uliano

Kenneth E. Waldie

Meta Fuller Waller

Stephen Ward

William Michael Weems

John J. Wenckus

Peter M. West

Maudlyn A. White

Candace Lee Williams

Christopher R. Zarba Jr.

