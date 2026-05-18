Off-duty Mass. firefighter, bystanders help pull victims from burning rollover crash on I-495

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Dramatic video obtained by Boston 25 News shows an off-duty firefighter and several bystanders rushing to help after a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Plainville.

David Iarussi, an off-duty firefighter from Ashland, said he and his wife were heading home from Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon when they came upon the crash.

Video from the scene shows a group of Good Samaritans scrambling to rescue people trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Some can be seen punching and kicking at the sunroof in an effort to break it open, while others used large rocks and even a fire extinguisher to try to gain access.

During those efforts, the car caught fire, adding urgency to the rescue.

Eventually, two people were pulled from the vehicle.

Authorities say the victims suffered serious injuries and are now recovering at a hospital in Rhode Island.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

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