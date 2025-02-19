NESN announces broadcast team for 2025 Boston Red Sox games, revealing one noteable change

BOSTON — NESN on Wednesday announced its broadcast team for 2025 Boston Red Sox regular season games, revealing one notable change involving talent in the booth.

Longtime primary play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien is back for another season, with Mike Monaco taking occasional play-by-play duties, according to a news release issued by the sports network.

Color analysts in the NESN booth will include returning personalities and former Red Sox players Lou Merloni, Will Middlebrooks, and Kevin Millar, the network noted. However, longtime Red Sox infielder and two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis will not be included in the rotation of analysts, marking a change from 2024.

A rotation of color analysts has been in place for Red Sox broadcasts since Dennis Eckersley retired from the booth.

Jahmai Webster will again serve as the sideline reporter.

Tom Caron will again be the featured studio host for the network’s hour-long pregame and postgame shows, with Adam Pellerin also contributing. Studio analysts will consist of returning personalities and Red Sox alumni Lenny DiNardo, Deven Marrero, Jonathan Papelbon, and Jim Rice.

The first Red Sox spring training broadcast on NESN is set for Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. against Northeastern.

The Red Sox open regular season play against the Texas Rangers on Friday, March 27, at 4:05 p.m.

