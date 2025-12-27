Neighbor credited with helping resident, several animals escape Malden house fire

MALDEN, Mass. — One person and several animals were able to escape to safety after a fire broke out at a home in Malden on Saturday.

A second-floor fire at a home on Bishop Road prompted a large emergency response.

Malden City Councilor Stephen Winslow said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. He also credited a neighbor with helping the resident and their animals to safety.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed blown-out windows on the upper level of the home.

Malden house fire

Those who live in the home will be displaced until the damage is repaired, according to Winslow.

Winslow also reminded residents to check their smoke detectors, refrain from overloading power outlets and cords, be mindful of candles, and remove dried-out Christmas trees.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

