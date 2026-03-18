Needham juvenile arrested in connection with October ‘25 homicide of Roxbury woman

BOSTON — A 16-year-old Needham teen has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a Boston woman.

On Monday, October 13, around 1:07 p.m., Boston police responded to the area of 1855 Washington Street in Roxbury to reports of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found 61-year-old Marie Molea-Anthony suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, March 18, Boston police presented the Needham teen with a warrant in relation to the homicide. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a firearm.

At this time, the juvenile is in custody on unrelated firearm charges. He will be arraigned at a later date in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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