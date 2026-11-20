BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the city will be distributing a record 6,000 Thanksgiving turkeys, helping provide holiday meals for approximately 27,000 people.

Approximately 3,000 turkeys will be provided to organizations hosting turkey drives and serving residents in need. The other half will be sent directly to families.

Boston residents can register to request a free turkey at this link or by calling the City’s 311 helpline.

Registration is limited to one entry per family, and recipients must be Boston residents to be eligible.

Families receiving a turkey will be notified via email on Sunday, Nov. 22, with instructions for pickup on Monday, Nov. 23 at IBEW Local 103. Registration does not guarantee a turkey.

The City will also host an inaugural “One City, One Table” community meal on Monday, Nov. 23, bringing together more than 300 community members, volunteers, and partners to celebrate the holiday and collect winter gloves and toys for families.

Attendees are encouraged to give new winter gloves or children’s toys to support families during the winter and holiday season.

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