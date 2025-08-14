Need to get away? JetBlue adds new flights and destinations from Boston

BOSTON — JetBlue on Thursday announced an expansion of its route map with added destinations and more flights from Boston.

The latest growth includes JetBlue’s first-ever service to Florida’s Vero Beach as well as the return of service to Daytona Beach, “bringing the airline’s low fares to more popular and underserved coastal destinations,” company officials said.

JetBlue will bring service to the two popular Florida beach cities from both Boston Logan International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in December.

The additions build on JetBlue’s leading presence in the Northeast, company officials said.

“Florida continues to be a place JetBlue’s unique combination of low fares and great service resonates, and we’re proud to grow our footprint with these new destinations to meet customer demand for more of the Sunshine State,” Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said in a statement.

“Whether it’s customers in the Northeast looking for a warm getaway or Floridians traveling north, we’re excited to bring more choices and better service to these markets,” Jehn said.

Expanded Latin America & Caribbean service from Boston

JetBlue is also expanding service this winter to Latin America and the Caribbean from Logan International Airport.

The airline will increase service to four popular destinations this winter: St. Thomas, Liberia, Costa Rica, St. Maarten and Nassau, Bahamas and now offer daily flights to each.

JetBlue will also add a second Saturday flight to Grand Cayman and Bridgetown, Barbados during the season.

This year, JetBlue officials said the airline will offer the most flights from Boston to the Caribbean and Florida with nearly double the number of seats between Boston and Florida, and nearly four times as many flights to Latin America and the Caribbean this December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

