KILLINGTON, VT — Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures on Saturday after becoming lost in the backcountry in Killington, Vermont, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. search and rescue crews hiked, snowshoes, and skinned approximately 5 miles, in single-digit temperatures, to bring a group of 21 lost skiers and snowboarders, including six juveniles back to safety, Killington police posted on Facebook.

Nearly two dozen skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont (Killington Police Department)

Once out of the woods, those skiers rescued warmed up as they awaited their rides.

But as the teams were ready to clear, another call came in for two more lost skiers in the backcountry. Six rescuers went back into the woods, found them and walked them out to safety at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Teams from Killington Search and Rescue (KSAR), Killington Fire Rescue, Killington Rescue Ski Patrol, and Rescue Inc. assisted.

“A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call,” the police department posted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

