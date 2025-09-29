Nearly 20 Boston-area Starbucks closing, including iconic location

BOSTON — Several Starbucks stores in the Boston area are slated to close, including one of the city’s most iconic locations—beneath the steaming kettle at Government Center.

The closures are part of Starbucks’ broader, billion-dollar turnaround plan aimed at reshaping operations and improving long-term performance.

“Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations,” said Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol. “This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers.”

In addition to the store closures, the company announced it will eliminate 900 corporate roles as part of the restructuring effort.

Other Starbucks closing include:

540 Commonwealth Ave (Kenmore Square), Boston

1660-1670 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

192 Tremont St., Boston

30 Rowes Wharf, Boston

11 West Broadway St., South Boston

1948 Beacon St. (Cleveland Circle) Brighton

850 River St., Hyde Park

874 Commonwealth Ave, Brookline

1 JFK St. (Harvard Square), Cambridge

1662 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

11 First St., Cambridge

661 Boston Post Road East, Marlboro

177 College Ave., Medford

333 Worcester St., Natick

474 Woodward St., Newton

260 Elm St. (Davis Square), Somerville

68 Central St., Wellesley

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group