Natick police investigating after swastika, racist language found at elementary school

NATICK, Mass. — Natick officials are investigating after a swastika, antisemitic graffiti, and racist language were found at Lilja Elementary School in Natick over the weekend.

“The Town of Natick, the Natick Police Department, and Natick Public Schools unequivocally condemn this act,” the town said in a statement.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate have no place in Natick. We recognize the harm that incidents like this cause for students, families, staff, and all members of our community and we do not minimize it.”

According to the town, police responded without delay; that investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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