Natick Police continue to search for man missing since September

NATICK, Mass. — The Natick Police issued new photos of man that went missing back in September.

Kristoffer King, 38-years-old from Natick, Mass., went missing around 10 p.m. on September 14th, 2024, according to police.

Officials say they are concerned for King’s safety given he experiences cognitive impairment.

King is described as being 6-feet tall, and about 200 pounds.

King was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie along with checkered patterned flip-flops, a green beanie, and a blue backpack, according to police, who say he also does not have his wallet or phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to give Natick Police a call.

