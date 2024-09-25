Natick police searching for man missing for nearly two weeks

NATICK, Mass. — Natick police are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

38-year-old Kristoffer King was last seen on Saturday, September 14 around 10 p.m.

According to police, King experiences cognitive impairment, and we are concerned for his safety.

King is described as 6′0″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and salt and pepper facial hair, police said. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black hoodie, checkered patterned flip-flops, a green beanie, and carrying a blue backpack.

King does not have his wallet, phone, or vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information about King’s whereabouts to contact them at (508) 647-9520.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

