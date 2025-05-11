Nashua man arrested, facing multiple child sexual abuse charges following investigation

HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police announced that a Nashua man has been arrested following a child abuse investigation.

Stephen Schreiber, 32, of Nashua, was taken into custody on Saturday and is facing the following charges:

Manufacturing of Child Abuse Images

Multiple counts of Possession of Child Abuse Images

Criminal Trespass

Hudson police were tipped by a local business, which believed that one of their employees was using their photography equipment to print out child abuse images.

Investigators were able to obtain one of the devices, which contained the suspected child sexual abuse images.

An investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are conducting a thorough forensic exam to determine if any of the victims in the images can be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

