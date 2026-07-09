Nashua Boys & Girls Club teen headed to World Cup Final with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez

A Nashua teenager is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after years of leadership through the Boys & Girls Club.

Tiana, who was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Northeast Youth of the Year, was surprised by former MLB star and FOX Sports Analyst Alex Rodriguez with an invitation to attend the World Cup Final on July 19.

Rodriguez, a Boys & Girls Club kid himself, shared how the organization helped shape his own journey. “With the grace of God, I’ve had an opportunity to reach some of my goals and it wouldn’t have happened without the Boys and Girls Club,” Rodriguez said.

Tiana earned the title of Northeast Youth of the Year and will now represent the region as one of several official flag bearers during the pregame festivities at the World Cup Final on July 19.

“To see a club kid who has such a well-established career coming back and giving back to the kids of a new generation, it shows that one day we’ll be in a position to do that too,” Tiana told Boston 25 News.

“They made me into the person I am today,” Tiana said. “I don’t think I would want to be pursuing nursing without them.”

Tiana describes the organization as a “life coach,” saying mentors helped guide her through everything from personal growth to the college application process.

“Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith,” Tiana said. “I think that would be my advice to little Tiana sitting at those tables.”

Tiana’s trip to the World Cup Final is part of a collaboration between Coca-Cola, FOX Sports and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. FOX Sports and Boys & Girls Clubs of America also recently announced a multi-year partnership that includes FOX Sports investing in youth leadership and development programs through the organization.

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