NASA’s top boss blasts Boeing, declares Starliner mission ‘Type A’ mishap

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A 312-page NASA report released Thursday revealed that hardware issues and leadership failures nearly cost two astronauts, including a Massachusetts native, their lives during a botched Boeing Starliner mission.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman classified the flight as a “Type A mishap,” the same designation given to the Space Shuttle Columbia and Challenger disasters.

The mission launched in June 2024 with astronauts Suni Williams, of Needham, and Butch Wilmore for what was intended to be a seven-day trip to the International Space Station. After helium leaks and thruster failures occurred in space, NASA determined it was unsafe for the crew to return on the Boeing spacecraft. The astronauts remained on the station for nearly nine months before returning on a SpaceX capsule.

By labeling the mission a Type A mishap, NASA categorized the flight alongside the Space Shuttle Columbia and Challenger disasters. While the Starliner crew returned safely, the designation reflects the level of risk the agency determined was present during the operation.

Isaacman addressed the systemic failures identified in the investigation. He noted that internal pressures influenced the decision-making process at both Boeing and NASA.

“Programmatic advocacy exceeded reasonable bounds and placed the mission, the crew, and America’s space program at risk in ways that were not fully understood at the time decisions were being contemplated,” Isaacman said. “This created a culture of mistrust that can never happen again, and there will be leadership accountability.”

NASA has not clarified what specific actions will be taken regarding leadership accountability.

In response to the report, Boeing released a statement confirming the company is working with NASA to prepare for future Starliner missions. Currently, SpaceX is the only company providing supply runs and transportation to the International Space Station.

Following their return to Earth, both Williams and Wilmore ended their professional tenures with the program. The two astronauts retired as Boeing test pilots.

There is currently no timeline for when Boeing will resume supply flights for NASA. Boeing and NASA officials are expected to continue their collaboration to address the hardware and leadership concerns cited in the report.

