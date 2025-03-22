Nantucket Wine & Food Festival announces 2025 lineup

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Nantucket Wine & Food Festival announced its 2025 lineup of events and vendors this week.

This year’s festival will take place from May 14-18 and introduces a new chapter, with Tasting Tents at the iconic Bartlett’s Farm and the elegant Nantucket Hotel as its new hub in town.

The festival will showcase over 40 fabulous events across five days, bringing together a collection of culinary talent and world-class vintners.

“This year represents a fresh new perspective, celebrating the island’s rich history alongside exciting new events featuring the best of the best in the world of wine and food,” says Nancy Bean, owner of the festival.

“Nantucket has always been a gathering place for exceptional talent, and this year it is on fire. We are thrilled to headline top island chefs including Gabriel Frasca of Straight Wharf, Neil Ferguson of American Seasons, Sarah Barlow of Nautilus, Joseph Keller of Company of the Cauldron, Scott Osif of Galley Beach, Michael Hervieux of The Breeze at Nantucket Hotel, Steve Rhee of Billie’s on Broad, MJ Mojer from Bartlett’s Farm, Sushi Sean and more.”

New programming and signature events:

“La Fête” Charity Wine Dinner will transform the historic Sconset Casino into an epicurean paradise. This intimate evening features more than 20 renowned winemakers seated with the guests, beginning with Champagne and Caviar, and followed by a four-course dinner featuring the creative cuisine of Chef Andrew Chadwick of Chatham Bars Inn and Chef Patrice Martineau of the Four Seasons, Boston. Guests share prized bottles from their cellars and taste some of the best wines in the world. The event includes a Charity Auction that will benefit the Nantucket High School Culinary Arts Program and the Artists Association of Nantucket.

“Caviar, Oysters & Bubbles” is the NWF’s answer to the quest for luxury and decadence. With multiple producers of all three under one roof, this elegant walk-around tasting is the perfect way to begin your evening on the cobblestones.

“SMOKED! Grill Around the World” celebrates global grilling traditions from South African Braai to Argentine Asado, featuring live-fire cooking demonstrations, international wine pairings, and live entertainment.

“French Country Luncheon” at Straight Wharf Restaurant features stunning wines from Champagne, Provence, Burgundy and Bordeaux paired with the masterful cuisine of Chef Gabriel Frasca of Straight Wharf and visiting Chef Marc Orfaly of Schlow Restaurant Group, Boston.

“Battle of the Cabs” This four-course dinner features 10+ wines from California and around the globe as they go head to head putting their best juice forward! Blind tasting of Rock Star Cabernets - primarily from Napa and a few stars from Sonoma, Italy, and Chile.

“The Judgment of Paris” recreates the legendary 1976 tasting that put California wines on the global map. With stunning wines and big personalities, this tasting will be lively and interactive.

“Saints of Bordeaux Luncheon” showcases legendary producers Château Troplong-Mondot, Château Cos d’Estournel, and Château Lagrange, paired with cuisine by award-winning Chef Neil Ferguson at American Seasons Restaurant and visiting Chef David Charrier of 2 Star Michelin Les Belles Perdrix in Saint-Emillion, Bordeaux.

The Nantucket Wine & Food Festival is celebrating its 27th year in 2025. It is one of America’s most prestigious culinary events, drawing over 4,000 attendees annually to Nantucket.

The festival brings together renowned winemakers, chefs, and culinary enthusiasts for five days of extraordinary tastings, intimate dinners, educational seminars, and immersive culinary experiences.

For more information on events and tickets, visit the link here.

