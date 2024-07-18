Nantucket bracing for more beach debris after remaining chunk of turbine blade crashes into ocean

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The remaining piece of a blade from a damaged offshore wind turbine detached Thursday morning and crashed into the ocean, threatening to bring more debris to beaches on Nantucket, officials said.

“This morning, a significant part of the remaining GE Vernova blade detached from the turbine,” Vineyard Wind wrote in an update. “We have deployed additional crews to Nantucket Island in anticipation that more debris could wash ashore tonight and tomorrow as we continue to monitor additional coastal communities.”

The Town of Nantucket said the remaining piece of the damaged blade came down around 6:40 a.m.

A Vineyard Wind turbine, nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower, experienced blade damage on Saturday night, according to developers of the offshore project. Large chunks of the blade subsequently washed up on the island’s south-facing beaches, prompting closures to swimmers.

Crews on Wednesday removed about 17 cubic yards of debris, enough to fill more than six truckloads, as well as several larger pieces that washed ashore. They’ll now monitor for newly arriving pieces of debris.

“We are staying apprised of GE Vernova’s efforts to manage the situation, including the removal and recovery of the remaining blade attached to the turbine,” Vineyard Wind said. “With public officials, we will continue to keep the islands informed of developments as we work closely with state, federal, local, and tribal partners to respond to this evolving situation, with the safety of our personnel, the public, and the environment as our highest priority.”

The debris in question consists of non-toxic fiberglass fragments ranging in size from small pieces to larger sections, typically green or white in color, Vineyard Wind noted.

Any beachgoers who stumble upon debris are urged to contact Vineyard Wind’s cleanup hotline at 833-609-5768.

It’s still not clear what caused the blade damage. General Electric is leading an investigation into the incident.

The Town of Nantucket said it will now provide daily morning briefings about what it’s calling the “Vineyard Wind blade failure crisis.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

