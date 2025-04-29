Boston police say they have identified individuals connected to brutal attack on Suffolk student

Boston police said on Tuesday that investigators have identified the group of men connected to a brutal attack on a Suffolk University student.

Police on Monday released a photograph of five men who were captured on surveillance video and asked for help identifying them.

Aidan Knaster told Boston 25 News he was walking home to his dorm at Suffolk Saturday night around 11 PM when he was brutally attacked by a group of teens on Tremont Street in Boston.

“One of them body-checked me, like he put his shoulder out and it was purposeful,” said Knaster.

Knaster says he was hit over the head with a beer bottle, choked, and beaten up to the point where he blacked out and suffered a concussion.

A couple of strangers called 911, and he was taken to the hospital, where he needed four stitches in his head.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said earlier on Tuesday that investigators were close to making a breakthrough.

Boston police did not state whether any arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group