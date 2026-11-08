5 injured in multi-car crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A five-car crash in Wilmington Sunday morning sent five people to the hospital, according to police.

State police said authorities responded around 6 a.m. to Interstate 93 north, near Concord Street at Exit 33, for a five-car crash with injuries.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Concord Street as crews responded to the scene.

Around 6:30 a.m., two left lanes of I-93 north reopened, though traffic remained affected for approximately a quarter-mile, police said.

Five people in separate vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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