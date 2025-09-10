The NAN Project aims to make a difference on World Suicide Prevention Day

September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Boston 25 News is marking the day by having an important conversation about awareness and resources aimed at preventing suicide and ending the stigma around mental health.

To help us do that, Jake Cavanaugh, Executive Director of The NAN Project, joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m.

The NAN Project is an organization created in honor of Cavanaugh’s late sister, who died by suicide as a young person.

Cavanaugh shares how The NAN Project takes its message of awareness and hope directly into schools across Massachusetts, helping students understand that it’s okay to ask for help and that resources are available.

