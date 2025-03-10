Naked man arrested for walking in travel lanes on New Hampshire highway after crash

DOVER, N.H. — Drivers traveling along a New Hampshire highway saw more than they expected when a naked man began walking in and out of traffic after a crash over the weekend, state police said.

That man, Shawn P. Weiner Sr., 35, of Somersworth, is now facing charges after his arrest on Sunday for fleeing the scene of a crash involving a stolen car, naked, and disrupting highway traffic on Route 16, state police said Monday.

Weiner is charged with indecent exposure and lewdness, reckless conduct, two counts of disorderly conduct, and littering, state police said. Weiner was issued a summons to appear in Dover District Court on May 13.

At 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit received several reports of a man causing an interruption to traffic on Route 16 in Dover.

Multiple passing drivers reported that the man was naked and running or walking within the travel lanes of the highway, state police said.

Troopers responded to the area and quickly found the naked man, later identified as Weiner.

With the assistance of Dover Police, troopers were able to take Weiner into custody.

Weiner was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Weiner had been involved in a crash on Varney Road in Dover and left the scene of the crash on foot, state police said.

State police later learned that the vehicle involved in the crash had been reported stolen in Somersworth shortly before the crash.

“While fleeing the scene of the crash, Weiner discarded his clothing on the shoulder of the highway before crossing all lanes of travel,” state police said in their statement on Monday.

Dover Police investigated the crash that preceded the highway incident and have filed separate charges against Weiner, state police said.

The reported theft of the vehicle involved in the crash remains under investigation by Somersworth Police.

Assisting troopers on scene were Dover Police, Somersworth Police and Dover Fire & Rescue.

All aspects of the incident remain under further investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Locke at Matthew.T.Locke@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

