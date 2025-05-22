Nahant firefighter facing rape, assault charges placed on leave

A longtime firefighter in Nahant was arraigned on a slew of charges, including four counts of rape, earlier this week, the Essex County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News Thursday.

He was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of intimidating a witness during his arraignment in Salem Superior Court, the DA’s office told Boston 25 News.

Pappalardo, who currently holds the rank of lieutenant, has served as a firefighter in the town since 2004, Nahant Town Administrator Antonio Barletta said.

Pappalardo has been placed on administrative leave with pay in accordance with the fire department’s collective bargaining agreement with the town.

“This may change to unpaid leave pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing expected later this week, as well as an agency review of the matter,” Town Administrator Antonio Barletta said.

Pappalardo received the Medal of Valor during the 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Award in November 2022.

