Murdered NH woman 35-37 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, AG says

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Authorities released new information Tuesday about the murder of a pregnant New Hampshire woman over the weekend.

On Sunday morning around 11:44 a.m., officers responding to a call for an unconscious woman not breathing at 332 Water Village Road in Ossipee found 33-year-old Christine Falzone with multiple injuries, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Falzone was pronounced dead, and police arrested 38-year-old William Kelly, who she lived with, at the scene.

An autopsy on Falzone revealed her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and her manner of death was homicide, according to Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Investigators also say Falzone was 35-37 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Kelly is charged with one count of second-degree murder regarding Falzone’s death and is being held without bail. No decision has been made concerning criminal charges related to the death of the victim’s unborn child.

No further information was immediately available.

