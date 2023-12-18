Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Ossipee, New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, NH — A man has been arrested in connection with a ‘suspicious’ death of a woman in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

William Kelly, 38 was arrested for the murder of Christine Falzone, 33, Attorney General John Formella said on Monday morning.

Officials said that Falzone “recklessly caused her death by means of homicidal violence.”

Kelly is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at the Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee on charges of murder.

The charge and allegations against Mr. Kelly are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

