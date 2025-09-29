Murder suspect accused of dumping friend’s body outside South Shore Hospital due in court

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man who prosecutors say murdered his friend and dumped his body in a car outside South Shore Hospital in August is due in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

The body of Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine, was found wrapped in blankets and duct tape in the backseat of a Honda Civic that had been parked near the entrance to the Weymouth hospital’s emergency room on Aug. 23.

Perry’s unsettling death sparked an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of 42-year-old Scituate native Christopher Caron.

Caron, who allegedly tried to stage Perry’s death as a drug overdose after beating and strangling him, was ordered held without bail on a charge of murder in early September.

Caron pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Days after Caron’s arraignment, The Grill Room and Bar in Portland, Maine, identified Perry as their head chef.

An investigation into Perry’s death remains ongoing.

