Cat and dog dead after house fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mass. — A two-alarm fire in Grafton on Friday afternoon caused major damage to a home and claimed the lives of two pets.

Emergency crews responded to 71 Creeper Hill Road after receiving a report of a structure fire at 3:26 p.m. Friday, Grafton Fire Department Deputy Chief Paul Cournoyer said.

Upon arrival, crews found the entire front porch of the home fully engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the home were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

Two pets -- a cat and a dog -- perished in the fire, Cournoyer said.

Crews remained on scene to evaluate hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

