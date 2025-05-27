Multiple people shot after gunfire erupts inside New England mall, police say

WATERBURY, Conn. — Multiple people were shot after gunfire erupted inside a New England mall on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting was reported at the Brass Mill Center mall at 495 Union St. in Waterbury, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon.

“Multiple victims have been reported, and law enforcement is actively on scene,” police said.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, authorities said during a brief press conference shortly after 6 p.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries were not immediately known.

“We urge the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond effectively and ensure everyone’s safety,” police said in their post.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” police said. “Please stay alert and follow official sources for updates.”

No arrests have been made.

Waterbury is about 33 miles southwest of Hartford. The city had a population of 114,403 as of the 2020 Census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

