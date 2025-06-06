Multiple motorcycles involved in crash on Massachusetts highway

WAREHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple motorcycles were involved in a crash on a Massachusetts highway on Thursday.

The crash happened on Cranberry Highway in Wareham, prompting a large emergency response.

Aerial video showed two damaged motorcycles on their side and a damaged SUV at the scene of the wreck.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

The highway was closed for about three hours while law enforcement officials worked to gather evidence.

Wareham motorcycles crash

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Wareham Police Department for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

