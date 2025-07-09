Multiple horses killed in barn fire at Walpole farm

WALPOLE, Mass. — Multiple horses were killed in an overnight fire that tore through a barn at a farm in Walpole.

Aerial video showed raging flames shooting through the roof of the barn on the property of the Mor Linn Farm on North Street.

While some of the horses inside the barn did perish in the fire, some others were able to escape, Boston 25 News has learned.

Fire tears through barn in Walpole Credit: High in Sky

The Walpole Police Department warned the public to stay away from the area while firefighters battled the blaze.

Boston 25 News is working to gather additional details on the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group