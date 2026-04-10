Multiple fire crews respond, residents displaced following blaze in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Multiple people have been displaced after a fire at a three-story apartment building in Southbridge.

The incident occurred just before noon on Thursday, when multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from an apartment building on 9 Twinehurst Street.

Once on scene, Southbridge Fire Chief Paul Normandi noticed a large plume of black smoke coming from the back of the residence. The fire had spread to the second and third floors and damaged neighboring buildings.

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A second alarm was struck, calling in all Southbridge firefighters, on and off-duty, to assist. Shortly thereafter, a third alarm was struck, prompting mutual aid from other fire stations.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, taking around 35-45 firefighters to do so.

All 15 residents of the building were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of first responders. However, all residents were displaced due to the fire. Flames caused around $350,000 worth of damage to the building.

One person was taken to the hospital for shortness of breath due to smoke inhalation.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Southbridge Fire Investigation Unit (FIU).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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