Multiple fire crews knock out flames at vacant home in Derry, NH

DERRY, NH — A fire broke out at a vacant Derry, NH, home early Saturday morning, causing significant damage.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m., when Derry Fire crews were dispatched to 11 Douglas Place for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-story home with 50% fire involvement. Fire crews began attacking the fire.

Crews ordered a full first alarm assignment to bring more resources to the scene. Due to the location being outside the municipal hydrant district, tankers were used to supply water to fight the fire.

The fire was knocked down around 2:30 a.m.

Primary searches were conducted, and it was confirmed by neighbors that the building was vacant.

Mutual aid was provided by Londonderry and Salem, with additional resources from surrounding towns such as Windham, Manchester, Auburn, Hampstead, Chester, and Sandown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Derry Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Fire Prevention, with preliminary findings indicating it was accidental in nature.

The building has been deemed a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

