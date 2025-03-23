Multiple fire crews battle structure fire in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — Around 5:19 P.M. on Friday, March 21, the Millbury Fire Department was dispatched to MacArthur Drive to reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire throughout the entire home due to the high winds.

Crews requested mutual aid from the Grafton, Auburn, Sutton, and Upton Fire Departments.

The homeowners were able to exit the building safely, with no injuries reported.

Crews remained on the scene to ensure that hot spots could be extinguished.

