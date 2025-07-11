Multiple drivers hospitalized after separate crashes on I-89

GRANTHAM, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after two crashes about an hour apart on Interstate 89 on Friday afternoon, state police said.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, troopers responded after a vehicle traveling south on I-89 in Grantham veered off the right side of the interstate and struck a guardrail.

The vehicle then rolled over. The driver, an adult woman, was thrown from the vehicle, state police said.

The unidentified driver was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Her condition was not known Friday night.

An hour later, at 2:12 p.m., troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on I-89 northbound in Lebanon.

The unidentified drivers of the two vehicles were brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to be evaluated for their injuries. Their conditions were not known Friday.

Troopers shut down the interstate for approximately 30 minutes while the vehicles were removed.

No charges have been filed in either crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

