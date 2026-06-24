Man to complete 50 marathons, in 50 states in 50 days

DEDHAM. Mass. — Ultra-marathoner Tomasz Sobania is entering the final stretch of a challenge that many think is impossible.

After more than a month on the road, thousands of miles traveled, and nearly 1,300 marathon miles logged on foot, Sobania — known as the “Polish Forrest Gump” — is closing in on his goal of running 50 marathons in 50 states in 50 consecutive days.

Sobania started running through Massachusetts this morning from the Boston 25 studios and has just a handful of states left before reaching the finish line in New York City on June 28.

His journey began in San Francisco on May 10, quickly moving through the Pacific Northwest before completing Alaska and Hawaii back-to-back in under a week.

By the end, Sobania will have run more than 1,300 miles while traveling across all 50 states in less than two months.

But for Sobania, the challenge is about more than endurance. Along the way, he has connected with runners, students, and communities, sharing a message of resilience and pushing beyond limits.

“Every state, every mile, and every person I meet becomes part of the story,” said Tomasz Sobania. “A month ago, people were asking whether this was even possible. Now we’re close enough to see the finish line. That’s exciting, but it’s also when every mile matters most.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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