Move over, chickadee: Maine unveils a new license plate design

AUGUSTA, Maine — Move over, chickadee. There’s a new pine tree in town.

Maine has a new license plate bearing the pine tree symbol, one of two new designs that will become standard next year, according to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“The new Pine Tree Plate is a fresh approach to a classic design rooted in Maine history, but the ultimate purpose of license plates is for vehicle identification to ensure public safety on our roads and highways,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a statement. “Damaged or worn out plates on our roadways increase risks to the general public, and worn-out plates reduce law enforcement’s ability to be effective when handling crimes that could be prevented or solved through the identification of license plates.”

The current standard-issue plate, the Chickadee Plate, has been in circulation for almost 25 years.

“The Chickadee Plate will see over 900,000 replacements between May of 2025, and May 2026, a huge logistical undertaking coordinated by BMV staff, our municipal partners, and Waldale Manufacturing,” Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis said in a statement. “Mainers who want to reserve their current plate numbers, including vanity plates and low-digit plates, should know that right now, they don’t need to act – but we’ll be starting a reservation process later this spring.”

With a new state law enacted last year, there are two new plate designs: One with the Pine Tree and North Star and one plain plate with blue identification number and letter combinations.

New Maine license plate (Tetreault, Scott (CMG-Boston)/Maine Secretary of State Office)

Mary Catus, an employee in the Department of the Secretary of State, donated the design of the Pine Tree Plate to the State of Maine for use on the plate.

Waldale Manufacturing, a Nova Scotia company, has been contracted to manufacture the Pine Tree License Plates during this new general plate issuance.

Mainers who wish to replace peeling or otherwise deteriorating plates can, and should, do so, but too often scofflaws find that they can avoid doing so – and avoid paying registration fees or tolls. The Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s current registrations tracking system doesn’t have a mechanism to see how long a registration plate has been in use, officials said.

“Issuing a new design ensures fairness to law abiding Maine drivers,” officials said in their statement.

Mainers who have a specialty plate will not be impacted by the change to the Pine Tree Plate. Specialty plates include the Agriculture and Conservation plates, among others.

Chickadee plates that are returned to municipal offices and BMV branch offices will be retrieved by BMV staff and recycled, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group