Motorcyclist killed in crash in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, NH — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle late-night crash in Hudson on Friday night.

According to police, around 11:12 p.m. Hudson Police and Fire Department responded to the area of 36 Old Derry Road, for a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle into a telephone pole.

Upon arrival, crews began to administer life-saving measures to the lone driver and injured motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries on the scene.

Initial investigation determined the 2005 Harley-Davidson was traveling Westbound on Old Derry Road when it crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact police at 603-886-6011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

