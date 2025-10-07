Motorcyclist dead after crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester, NH man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-293 on Monday.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the reported motorcycle crash in the area of Exit 6 shortly before 2:24 p.m.

Troopers determined during an initial investigation that Matthew R. Alosa, 59, was traveling south on his black 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of the motorcycle while making a left turn.

Alosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the right lane of I-293 southbound and the on-ramp from Eddy Road to I-293 southbound were both shut down.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

