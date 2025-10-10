Mother dies after being pinned by own SUV in Lawrence while tending to infant child

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A tragic incident unfolded late Thursday night in Lawrence when a mother was killed by her own vehicle while tending to her infant child.

The woman had parked her 2015 Honda CR-V on Currier Street shortly before 11 p.m. and walked around the vehicle to care for her infant when the SUV began to roll backward, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

In an attempt to stop the SUV, the woman was pinned against another parked vehicle, police said.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her infant, who was also taken to the hospital, was not injured.

Authorities expressed condolences, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family.”

Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

