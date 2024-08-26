Mother of 2020 NH murder victim hanging on to hope as police looking for 4 Massachusetts suspects

New Hampshire authorities are seeking to identify four masked suspects in a 2020 fatal home invasion that killed a 19-year-old man.

On August 30, 2020, Michael Mowry was shot and killed after 4 men dressed in ski masks burst into his apartment at 64 Monroe Drive in Rochester.

Mowry was fatally shot in the neck when he confronted the suspects.

Four years later, Michael Mowry’s heartbroken mother is looking for justice.

“It’s a rollercoaster of emotion. There’s been times when I’ve felt like I was losing hope,” Michael’s mother, Aimee Lussier, said.

Michael Kenneth Mowry (Michael Kenneth Mowry -- Credit: Attorney General John M. Formella)

Investigators believe the suspects targeted Michael’s unit, Apartment #1, and that they drove from the Haverhill, Massachusetts area to Rochester, NH.

“I think those four individuals went there that night, believing something was going to be there at the home,” Sr. Assistant NH Attorney General Ben Agati said.

Michael Mowry and his roommates moved into the apartment only a few weeks before the murder.

The home invasion took place at about 3 a.m.

Michael’s roommates were not home, but other people, including Mowry’s girlfriend, were in the unit at the time of the shooting.

Ben Agati said the roommates and the house guests are not suspects in the case.

He also says that investigators have identified the vehicle the suspects used, and its owner, tracing it back to the Merrimack Valley area in Massachusetts. The vehicle owner is not a suspect.

Agati hopes that four years after the murder, people in the Haverhill area who may have been afraid of the suspects will now find the strength to come forward.

Michael’s mother shares that hope.

“I want to know who did this. And I want them to be held accountable. I don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” Aimee Lussier said.

Call the Rochester, NH Police Crime Line with tips at 603.335.6500.

You can also text tips to CRIMES (274637). Put TEXT4CASH into the body of the text. There is a reward offered of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

This is 19 yr old Michael Mowry. 4 years ago, he was killed in a home invasion in Rochester,NH. Police are looking for 4 masked men from Haverhill, MA area. “It’s a roller coaster of emotion,” Michael’s heartbroken mom told me.

More @Boston25 5/6PM pic.twitter.com/xJ8XvYs72r — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 26, 2024





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group