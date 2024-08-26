Investigators renew call for tips in murder of NH teen found shot in his home as new details emerge

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly four years after a teenager was found shot to death in his home, the New Hampshire Department of Justice is renewing its call for help in cracking the unsolved homicide.

Michael Kenneth Mowry III, 19, of Rochester, was found dead inside his bedroom in his New Hampshire home at 64 Monroe Drive on Labor Day weekend in 2020, according to investigators.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced on Monday that Mowry was the victim of a home invasion robbery carried out by four masked men during the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 2020.

Formella said investigators have identified a vehicle that the masked individuals fled in and now believe the men responsible for this homicide have ties to Haverhill, Massachusetts, and the greater Merrimack Valley area.

Other young residents living at the home with Mowry have been interviewed, cooperative, and are not considered suspects by law enforcement, Formella noted.

Mowry’s mother, Aimee Lussie, says living without her son has been “unbearable” for his family.

“Mikie was a generous and loving kid who cherished his family, especially his three younger brothers, who really looked up to him. He was incredibly affectionate and gave the best hugs. When we told him we loved him, he always responded, ‘I love you more.’ He had just moved into his first apartment and had everything to look forward to,” Aimee Lussier said of her late son in a statement. “He loved playing baseball and was in talks with a coach from Great Bay about playing for their team. Now, we will never see him play baseball or witness the adult he would have grown into. The agony of his murder has been unbearable, made even harder because we don’t know who did this or why.”

An autopsy determined that Mowry’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of his death a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rochester CrimeLine at 603-335-6500 or by texting tips to CRIMES (274637) with TEXT4CASH in the body of the text.

Up to $1,000 will be awarded for tips that lead to an arrest.

