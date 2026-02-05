More than three decades later, Boston Police mourn officer killed in the line of duty

BOSTON — Boston Police on Tuesday remembered Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty in 1994.

Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester on Feb. 5, 1994, police said in a statement.

“Officer Anderson, who had completed his tour of duty, courageously confronted the vehicle while dressed in civilian clothes, having already removed his uniform and ballistic vest,” police said.

Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson (Boston Police)

“Despite identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Officer Anderson,” police said.

Officers apprehended the suspect, who had outstanding warrants, a short time later.

Anderson had served the Boston Police Department for 14 years.

He left behind a wife and five children. Anderson was laid to rest at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain.

His name is etched on the National Law Enforcement Memorial, panel 15, east line 19, as well as on the Hero Wall at Boston Police headquarters and the Police Memorial at the State House in Downtown Boston.

“In honor of his heroism, a commemorative Hero Sign stands at the intersection of Spencer Street and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester, serving as a lasting tribute to Officer Anderson’s bravery and sacrifice,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

