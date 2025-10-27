More than 20 unprepared hikers rescued from winter weather on Mt. Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, NH — More than 20 hikers who were unprepared for harsh winter weather atop Mount Washington had to be rescued on Saturday, according to Andrew Vilaine, the assistant general manager at The Mount Washington Cog Railway.

Vilaine shared on Facebook most of the rescued hikers taken back by the train were hypothermic and without winter gear, “even near suitable” for the conditions.

Most of the hikers had no idea the state park had closed for the season and that services were unavailable. Some people even said it was their first hike ever, Vilaine wrote.

“Please don’t become a statistic and do your research before venturing out,” Vilaine wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group