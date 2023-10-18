More than 100 plaintiffs join lawsuit against former Brigham and Women’s doctor in sex assault case

WOBURN, Mass. — More than 100 women have come forward and joined the lawsuit against former Brigham and Women’s Hospital Rheumatologist Dr. Derrick Todd after he was accused of sexually assaulting his patients.

Keches Law Group on Friday filed another class-action lawsuit against Todd accusing him of sexual abuse. The suit alleges that Todd performed “inappropriate pelvic examinations, breast examinations, and rectal examinations on patients, under the guise of providing medical care.”

According to Keches Law Group, these examinations were performed for Todd’s own sexual gratification and allegedly took place as far back as 2011 and continued through July of 2023.

”The plaintiff, Jane Doe, is a Sherborn resident and also names Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Charles River Medical Associates, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians, and others as defendants in the suit,” Keches Law Group said in a statement. “The suit accuses Todd and the other defendants of negligence and infliction of emotional distress. Todd is also accused of sexual assault and battery.”

The Boston Globe reported more than 100 women are now suing Todd.

“And now as more and more people come forward and they realize they are not alone it’s just remarkable how many people are affected by this,” said attorney William Thompson.

The hospital initially placed Todd on administrative leave before terminating him last month.

”Providing high-quality care in a safe environment is our top priority,” said Dr. Charles Morris, the Brigham’s chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs, in a statement. “After receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Derrick Todd, we immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more. We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation.”

Todd’s attorney, Ingrid S. Martin, previously said in a statement, ”Over the course of his career, [Dr. Todd] has been an outstanding rheumatologist and internist. To the extent that anyone is bringing claims against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against such claims vigorously.”

Todd is due in Middlesex Superior Court for a hearing at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

