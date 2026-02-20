‘More potholes’: Drivers, AAA warn of worsening road conditions  

HYDE PARK, Mass. — As spring creeps closer and freezing temperatures begin to thaw out, potholes are popping up across the commonwealth more and more.

In Hyde Park, Boston 25 crews captured potholes on roads like American Legion Highway.

Drivers nearby and across Massachusetts told those crews that the potholes are getting deeper, wider, and more common.

“More potholes, deeper potholes,” said Hyde Park resident Ryan Garland. “Definitely have to be cautious to avoid them.”

He added, “I don’t think [the state’s] putting a lot of things into the roads.”

Another driver, Mike Murray, explained, “I’ll be driving, and I’ll be kind of like, ‘Damn, that was a big hole, like a big bump.’”

AAA Northeast Spokesman Mark Schieldrop told Boston 25 on Thursday that their crews have been swamped this winter.

“It’s kind of like a teenager looking in the mirror in the morning,” he said. “‘What blemishes are going to show up today?’”

He credited increased plow activity, long stretches of bitter cold, and a freeze/thaw cycle for the growing number of potholes across the state.

“It just breaks open potholes like crazy,” he said. “[Thursday] is the perfect example. Many of us woke up, it was below freezing, and then much of the state by midday with the sun was warmed up. You have cars pounding on those pothole patches... They’re very prone to popping back out.”

He believes that with the spring coming, this problem will only grow worse. It could also prove costly for your car and your wallet.

Schieldrop advised drivers to go slowly, increase the separation between yourself and the car in front of you, and make sure your tire pressure is at the right level.

He continued, “If your tires are overinflated, you’re much more likely to have a blowout. If your tires are underinflated, you’re more likely to damage the tire and the wheel as well.”

Schieldrop said, according to a recent Triple AAA study, the average price of repair for pothole damage to your vehicle on average is over $500.

At MassDot’s website, you can file a personal injury claim due to state roads, but not for damage to your vehicle.

Although their website states, “But if our investigation finds that the area was in an active construction zone, we will forward your claim to the contractor of the record.”

File a claim with the state for damage caused on state highways. Claims should be made within 30 days of the incident.

Schieldrop advised drivers to notify their city or town of potholes on roads.

He finished, “We got all the beautiful four seasons. But, the seasons come with some pain points, and potholes is one of them.”

