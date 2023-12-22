More changes announced along MBTA’s Green Line as track work continues

BOSTON — Riders on the Green Line can expect their commutes to change in the new year.

The MBTA announced on Thursday service changes along the B, E, C, and D branches in January that will affect commuters for 23 days total.

Green Line service on the B branch between North Station and Babcock Street, on the E branch between North Station and Heath Street, and on the C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore Station will be suspended all day from start to end of service for 10 days from January 3-12 and for 13 days from January 16- 28.

The changes are designed “to give MBTA riders a smoother, faster, more reliable trip,” transit officials say. This is part of the T’s ongoing “Track Improvement Plan,” where crews will perform critical infrastructure upgrades, track and tie replacements, as well as station amenity upgrades.

Alternative travel options for riders during these closures can be found here.

Earlier this month, the T successfully completed work along the Green Line D branch.

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re finishing the year with another successful full-access diversion for track & infrastructure upgrades. From December 11-20, we bused the Green Line D Branch to eliminate 22 slow zones, saving riders valuable travel time.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/GWm0dO34pM — MBTA (@MBTA) December 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

