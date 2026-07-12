Monday to mark one year since Gabriel House fire, city to host memorial

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Monday will mark one year since the devastating fire at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River that killed 10 people and injured 30 others.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 70-year-old Halina Lawler, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon, 86-year-old Eleanor Willett, and 77-year-old Joseph Wilanksy.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 9:30 p.m. on July 13 and found heavy fire at the main entrance of the building. Many residents living at the Gabriel House were trapped, hanging out of windows and doorways waiting to be rescued.

The cause of the fire was determined to likely be accidental. It was determined to be the deadliest fire in the state in more than 40 years.

25 Investigates reported back in October of 2025 that the Gabriel House contained sprinklers that were part of a nationwide recall 24 years ago.

Those recalled units, made by Central Sprinkler Company, were designed with O-ring seals that could corrode over time. Despite that recall, the recalled sprinklers inside the Gabriel House were never replaced.

Many of those affected are now suing the home and its owner, Dennis Etzkorn, who did not have liability insurance.

Governor Maura Healey announced this week the finalization of comprehensive new safety regulations that will strengthen protections for older adults living in assisted living residences across Massachusetts.

The amendments are among the most significant changes to the assisted living regulations in oversight in years.

“The Gabriel House fire was a heartbreaking tragedy that forever changed the lives of so many families and the Fall River community,” said Healey.

“Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with residents, families, firefighters, first responders, advocates and providers to make sure we learn from that tragedy and take meaningful action. These reforms will strengthen safety, improve emergency preparedness and give families greater confidence that their loved ones are living in safe, well-prepared communities.”

The final regulations include significant new requirements that strengthen safety and oversight at assisted living residences across Massachusetts, including:

Annual fire inspections conducted by local fire departments.

Annual fire safety instruction for staff.

Quarterly fire drills and annual simulated evacuation exercises on every shift.

Enhanced emergency preparedness plans developed in coordination with local fire departments and state emergency management officials.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs), naloxone and epinephrine at every residence, with CPR- and AED-certified staff available at all times.

Stronger resident protections through overnight safety checks in Special Care Residences, emergency response performance standards, improved incident tracking and documentation, and clearly posted evacuation procedures throughout each residence.

On Monday evening, the city of Fall River will hold a remembrance, reflection, and prayer at 6:30 p.m. at the Gabriel House. First responders and survivors who were there that night are expected to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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