Mom in NH murder-suicide was accused of stealing $660K from company she worked for, report says

MADBURY, N.H. — A New Hampshire mother who authorities say shot her husband and two kids to death before turning the gun on herself at their home last week was reportedly suspected of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the restaurant chain she worked for.

Emily Long, 34, the operations manager for Wing-Itz, a chicken restaurant chain in the Granite State’s Seacoast area, had recently been accused by the chain’s owner of stealing $660,000 over several years, according to The Boston Globe.

An incident report was reportedly filed a week before Long was found dead in her Madbury home, along with her 48-year-old husband, Ryan Long, and their two children, 8-year-old Parker Long and 6-year-old Ryan Long, on the morning of Aug. 18.

Madbury murder-suicide

Associate Chief Medical Examiner Abigail Alexander determined that both children were shot in the head, ruling their deaths homicides, officials said. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval determined Ryan Long died from multiple gunshots and that Emily Long died by suicide from a single gunshot wound to the head.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive in the home and suffered no physical injuries.

Wing-Itz owner Derek Fisher said that Long was “essentially the number two” in the company and that he suspects she stole the money over three years, according to the Globe.

Fisher said in an interview with the newspaper that his bookkeeper noticed in June that an unusual number of checks from his business accounts had been written out to Long and deposited into her bank account.

Fisher went on to say in the interview that he confronted Long that same day and asked her to provide her bank statements, but she didn’t turn them over until Aug. 5.

The statements Long sent to Fisher were missing pages and looked “very unusual,” according to the report, and a few days later, the bank told him that all of them had been “doctored and manipulated.”

The two agreed to meet at the bank on Aug. 11, but when the day arrived, Long reportedly told Fisher that she was resigning, busy with an appointment, and unavailable until the end of the week.

Fisher told the newspaper that he was heartbroken and devastated to later learn of the murder-suicide involving the four Long family members.

0 of 9 Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide

In a statement on the murder-suicide, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said, “It appears that in the early morning hours of Monday, August 18, 2025, Ms. Long took a handgun from the home and caused the deaths of Ryan Long and her two children, Parker and Ryan, and then took her own life immediately thereafter.”

In the weeks before the murder-suicide, reports indicate Long had been posting videos on TikTok indicating her husband had been diagnosed with brain cancer in April.

Investigators have urged the public to “avoid speculating that this event was caused by a single reason or stressor.”

Madbury, located in Strafford County, is home to fewer than 2,000 people, according to a recent census.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group