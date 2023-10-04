MIT professor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on tiny quantum dots

STOCKHOLM — Three scientists, including a professor at Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology, won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on tiny quantum dots.

The secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Wednesday honored Moungi Bawendi, of MIT, Louis Brus, of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. for their work with the tiny particles that are just a few atoms in diameter and whose electrons have constrained movement, the Associated Press reported.

“These tiny particles have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyze chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumor tissue for a surgeon,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy.

The AP noted that the tiny part of each atom races around the center and is fundamental to virtually everything: chemistry, physics, our bodies, and our gadgets.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards prizes in physics, chemistry, and economics, and asks for nominations a year in advance.

On Monday, Lexington native Drew Weissman and Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Nobel Medicine In this undated image provided by Penn Medicine, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman pose for a photo at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Karikó and Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and that could be used to develop other shots in the future. (Peggy Peterson Photography/Penn Medicine via AP) (Peggy Peterson/AP)

Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor, which is equivalent to just north of one million American dollars.

